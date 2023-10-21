GTA Online Adds New Halloween Masks and Huge In-Game Bonuses

GTA Online is getting a bunch of Halloween goodies this week.

GTA Online has gotten its latest weekly update and it continues the Halloween festivities. GTA Online is one of the most consistently updated live service games out there and is arguably a significant cut above the rest. There are a lot of live services games out there that all do a lot of different things, but GTA Online is one of the only ones that has successfully created a living, breathing open-world where you can get away with criminal hijinks... and it has maintained that for a solid decade. In between the major content updates that release every six months or so, we get weekly content updates that add new missions, clothes, vehicles, and add other extra content.

This month, GTA Online is celebrating Halloween and has had a number of major in-game celebrations with special missions, costumes, and more. There's even supernatural happenings all across San Andreas such as ghosts, UFOs, and more. This week's update continues the fun with new Halloween masks and various bonuses for in-game content such as extra money and RP for select missions and activities. You can view all of the highlights of this week's update below.

· Double GTA$ and RP on Halloween-themed Modes, including Lost vs. Damned, Slashers, and Alien Survivals

· Double GTA$ on Acid Lab Sell Missions

· Triple GTA$ and RP on the Community Series

· A free Blue Vintage Werewolf Mask for playing this week

· The Teal Vintage Zombie Mask for delivering Event Cargo from a Business Battle through October 25

· Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom Vehicles: The Lampadati Michelli GT (Sports Classic, 40% off), Lampadati Furore GT (Sports, 40% off), Lampadati Pigalle (Sports Classic), Lampadati Felon (Coupe), and Lampadati Felon GT (Coupe)

· Luxury Autos Showroom Vehicles: The Cinquemila (Sedan, 30% off) and the Komoda (Sports)

· LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Grotti Bestia GTS (Sports, 40% off), Declasse Hotring Sabre (Sports), and Obey 8F Drafter (Sports, 40% off)

· LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row to win the Dinka Vindicator (Motorcycle)

· Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Rune Zhaba (Off-Road)

· On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:

o HSW Premium Test Ride: The Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

o This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Sandy Shores and La Puerta

· 30% off the MTL Brickade 6X6 (Service), Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade, all Ammo (including Mk II), and the Mk II Weapon Upgrade Cost

· Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Grotti Bestia GTS (Sports), Obey 8F Drafter (Sports), Lampadati Michelli GT (Sports Classic), and Lampadati Furore GT (Sports); 20% off the Buckingham Weaponized Conada (Helicopter); and 30% off the Lampadati Cinquemila (Sedan)

· This week's Gun Van Discounts: 20% off the Flare Gun, plus, for GTA+ Members only, 40% off the Unholy Hellbringer, Up-N-Atomizer, and Up-N-Atomizer, and 30% off the Compact EMP Launcher

· GTA+ Members: Free Albany Brigham, Love Fist livery, Monochrome Striped Suit, Skeleton Bodysuit, PRB Tee, PRB Shorts, and PRB Hoodie; Double Rewards on Halloween Deathmatches; 40% off all Alien Weapons at the Gun Van; and more



