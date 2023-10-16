Netflix Reportedly Wants a GTA Game

Since Netflix Games launched in 2021, the streaming company has struggled to get subscribers to take notice. Much of the company's library has revolved around streaming shows like Stranger Things, Sonic Prime, and The Queen's Gambit, but it seems Netflix is trying to expand in a major way. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is looking to bolster its offerings by appealing to third-party publishers, including Take-Two Interactive. Sources for the news outlet claim Netflix is trying to make a Grand Theft Auto game available through the service.

At this time, it's unclear whether Netflix is looking to add an existing GTA game to its video game line-up, or a new title. At this time, games available through Netflix exclusively work through the mobile app. Users can download various games to their mobile device, just as they would a game through the App Store or Google Play. The key difference is that mobile games downloaded through Netflix do not have in-app purchases.

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

After the news broke, many GTA fans on social media noted that a remake or sequel to Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars would be a strong fit with Netflix's format. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars was a portable take on the franchise first released on Nintendo DS, and later ported to PSP, iOS, and Android. The game offered a perspective closer to the first two games in the GTA series, with a top-down look. The game was a massive critical success, earning universal praise and several awards from various outlets.

Given the praise Chinatown Wars has gotten over the years, a Netflix-exclusive sequel could attract a lot of attention. As it stands, Netflix Games remains little more than a perk for subscribers, but it could be much more with a big exclusive. There's no way of knowing if Take-Two would even go for something like that, but it's very easy to see why Netflix might be interested in having its own Grand Theft Auto.

The Future of Netflix Games

At this time, it's unclear what the future might hold for Netflix as a video game service. The company's massive number of subscribers could make it a force to be reckoned with if it can get more people playing its games. That's been a challenge over the last two years, even as the company has added high-profile options like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. However, a big name exclusive could easily shift that narrative, and make Netflix a major player in the video game industry. Whether or not that might happen, or if the company will actually be getting its own Grand Theft Auto, remains to be seen.

Would you play a Netflix-exclusive GTA game? Do you think the company can get more subscribers playing its games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!