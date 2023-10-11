Meta Denies to Offer Update on GTA: San Andreas VR

The status of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR continues to remain unclear. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the biggest franchises in all of gaming. Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 185 million copies to date and is the second highest selling game of all-time alone and its predecessors are also total juggernauts in their own right. The series is deeply iconic and now that enough time has passed, Rockstar has been revisiting some of those older games and updating them with new graphics, making them available on other platforms, and much more. In 2021, it was confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas would be coming to Meta Quest via a new VR version.

This was a pretty huge announcement and a massive get for Meta. Rockstar Games has experimented with VR in the past via LA Noire: The VR Case Files which remade select cases from that game in VR. It wasn't flawless, but it was a unique entry into the medium and showed Rockstar was interested in exploring the technology. With the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR, it seemed like Rockstar was really going head first into the tech, but we have heard nothing about it since its initial announcement. Fans are wondering if the project was canceled or shelved as a result of this. Rockstar has reportedly been shelving other remasters/remakes of older games in the last few years to focus on Grand Theft Auto VI, but those are nothing more than rumors.

With that said, now that the Meta Quest 3 headset is officially out there, fans are wondering once again what came of the San Andreas VR project. As spotted by RockstarIntel, in response to Road to VR, Meta had this to say: "We don't have any updates to share on GTA: San Andreas." UploadVR also reached out for a comment and was met with a similar "no comment" response. It's unfortunate we haven't even heard confirmation that is still in development, but hopefully we will hear more soon. It's possible a project like this could resurface after Grand Theft Auto VI is released (which is rumored for next fall or early 2025), but it's anyone's guess right now.