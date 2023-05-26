GTA Online's Weekly Update Features New Bonuses, Clothing Options, and More
GTA Online's new weekly update features all kinds of goodies, including a new set of bonuses and clothing options. GTA Online is one of the most successful games out there. It has been running strong for nearly a full decade and has managed to sustain itself across multiple console generations. The game has even largely outlived Red Dead Online, a game that still has active servers and gets smaller updates, but has stopped receiving major content updates at the scale GTA Online does. A large part of this is because Rockstar Games is dedicating a lot of its efforts to Grand Theft Auto VI at the moment, but that hasn't stopped the studio from also keeping GTA Online alive.
With all of that said, Rockstar Games has been keeping GTA Online players satisfied with a variety of weekly updates. Some of these are bigger than others, but they're almost always lucrative and include ways to make a ton of money. This week offers up a bunch of bonuses for doing various missions, events, and challenges, offers discounts on Acid Lab supplies, includes new clothing options, and much more. You can view the full break down for this week's update below.
- Double GTA$ and RP on Power Play and Freemode Events & Challenges
- 1.5X Acid Lab Production Speed
- 30% off Acid Lab Supplies
- GTA$100K bonus for raiding Daily Stash Houses three separate days this week
- New Clothing & Accessories: Ugglies Shoes and Ensemble Cuffs
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Premium Test Ride: Principe Deveste Eight
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Terminal and the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
- This week in Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Karin Futo GTX, Coil Cyclone, Pegassi Vacca, Vapid Contender, and Übermacht Zion Classic
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Grotti GT500 and Obey 10F
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Vapid Chino, Grotti Turismo Classic, and Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 3 in a Pursuit Race for three days in a row to win the Ocelot Swinger
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Vapid Desert Raid
- This Week's Gun Van Discounts: 20% off the Service Carbine, 20% off Armor, and 15% off throwables
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Grotti Stinger, Coil Cyclone, and Declasse Vigero ZX
- Ongoing GTA+ Member Benefits: A free Vapid Slamtruck, Arcade Drone Station, New Chameleon paints, Freemode Event Bonuses, and much more