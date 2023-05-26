GTA Online's Weekly Update Features New Bonuses, Clothing Options, and More

GTA Online's new weekly update features all kinds of goodies, including a new set of bonuses and clothing options. GTA Online is one of the most successful games out there. It has been running strong for nearly a full decade and has managed to sustain itself across multiple console generations. The game has even largely outlived Red Dead Online, a game that still has active servers and gets smaller updates, but has stopped receiving major content updates at the scale GTA Online does. A large part of this is because Rockstar Games is dedicating a lot of its efforts to Grand Theft Auto VI at the moment, but that hasn't stopped the studio from also keeping GTA Online alive.

With all of that said, Rockstar Games has been keeping GTA Online players satisfied with a variety of weekly updates. Some of these are bigger than others, but they're almost always lucrative and include ways to make a ton of money. This week offers up a bunch of bonuses for doing various missions, events, and challenges, offers discounts on Acid Lab supplies, includes new clothing options, and much more. You can view the full break down for this week's update below.