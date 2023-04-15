GTA Online Is Making Some Cars More Expensive

GTA Online's got tons of cars to choose from all with different pricing options, and starting this month, some of those prices will be adjusted. In some cases, that's good news. A couple of vehicles that offer "fun and unique features" will see their prices reduced to make them more accessible to players which means they'll take up less of your cash if you're looking for a new ride. In other instances, however, they'll take up more now that Rockstar Games has confirmed that a number of vehicles are actually going to get more expensive.

Rockstar announced the plans to bump up the prices of some vehicles in its latest newswire post about this week's update. These changes are set to go into effect on April 27th which gives players some time to go ahead and purchase the vehicles they want before the price changes go through, or if you're on the fence about one that's going to be cheaper, you can wait it out until the price drop happens.

"Certain vehicles will see their cost adjusted down to make them more accessible — including some with fun and unique features and counter-attacking capabilities — like the Imponte Ruiner 2000 and Ocelot Stromberg," Rockstar said about these upcoming price changes. "Conversely, some vehicles with outsized utility, performance, or powerful weaponry will see their prices increased — such as the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II."

Below is a full list of the vehicles that are getting changed as well as their current and new prices. The Buckingham Akula, Declasse Granger, Declasse Scramjet, Dewbauchee Champion, Imponte Deluxo, Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, Pegassi Toreador, Pegassi Weaponized Ignus are the ones that'll get price increases with the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II increasing the most to be more than double what it currently costs.

GTA Online Vehicle Price Adjustments

Brute Armored Boxville: GTA$2,926,000 -> GTA$1,300,000

Buckingham Akula: GTA$3,704,050 -> GTA$4,500,000

Declasse Granger 3600LX: GTA$1,380,000 -> GTA$2,000,000

Declasse Scramjet: GTA$3,480,000 -> GTA$4,000,000

Dewbauchee Champion: GTA$2,995,000 -> GTA$3,750,000

HVY Chernobog: GTA$3,311,700 -> GTA$1,500,000

Imponte Deluxo: GTA$4,721,500 -> GTA$5,750,000

Imponte Ruiner 2000: GTA$5,745,600 -> GTA$3,750,000

Mammoth Thruster: GTA$3,657,500 -> GTA$2,500,000

Mammoth Tula: GTA$5,173,700 -> GTA$4,100,000

Ocelot Stromberg: GTA$3,185,350 -> GTA$2,500,000

Pegassi Oppressor: GTA$3,524,500 -> GTA$2,750,000

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II: GTA$3,890,250 -> GTA$8,000,000

Pegassi Toreador: GTA$3,660,000 -> GTA$4,250,000

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: GTA$3,245,000 -> GTA$4,500,000

RM-10 Bombushka: GTA$5,918,500 -> GTA$4,750,000

These changes will take effect in GTA Online on April 27th.