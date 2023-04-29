GTA Online Fans Think Last-Gen Support Could End Soon

GTA Online fans are starting to speculate that we may see the end of support for the game on last-gen consoles. GTA Online has been running for nearly a full decade and has released on numerous platforms since 2013. The game started on Xbox 360 and PS3, but support for that wound down after a few years before servers were eventually completely shut down. The Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions became the place to play before Rockstar Games released the game once again on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 in 2022. Rockstar noted this version would have exclusive content and so far, the differences have been relatively minimal. However, that could soon change.

It was revealed that the PlayStation 5 has shipped over 38 million units with a record 6.3 million units moved in Q1 2023. This means the PS5 is far, far easier to get than it was between 2020 and 2022 when fans had to wait in digital queues, battle scalpers, and be on their toes to get a PS5. Now, the console is staying on shelves, Sony can meet demand, and people are buying them in mass. With that said, developers don't have to worry as much about holding on to their last-gen player base. Rockstar Games fan and insider Tez2 pointed out that the developer recently announced a "service update" for GTA Online, which could lead to Rockstar dropping support of last-gen very soon.

Rockstar teased upcoming "service updates" for #GTAOnline two weeks ago.



The crazy rapid pace of PS5 sales is proving to be an incentive for Rockstar to drop PS4 & Xbox One support this Summer. https://t.co/IlBBoiCFMe — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) April 28, 2023

Given the game has a decade's worth of updates, already runs pretty poorly due to how over-stuffed it is, and more and more fans are moving to current-gen, it may make sense for Rockstar to let the last-gen version go. This doesn't mean Rockstar is going to shut off the servers, but it would likely mean they stop releasing updates for GTA Online on Xbox One and PS4. Only time will tell if and when this happens, but it seems like Rockstar wants to keep the ball rolling on the game until it can get GTA 6 out the door, which is likely a 2024 or 2025 game.

What do you think of the idea of Rockstar Games dropping support for GTA Online on last-gen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.