GTA 6 Online Leaked Gameplay Reveals Upgrade

A "new" GTA 6 gameplay clip has been making the rounds today. New is in quotes because the footage is actually from last year's massive leak, however, many have never seen the footage as the clip, in particular, was buried by other media of the game. And at the time nobody knew what they were looking at it, but since then it's been deduced that the footage is actually from GTA 6 Online and its hides a very interesting detail. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have acted swiftly and already taken the footage down, but not before the aforementioned tidbit was noticed.

Currently, GTA 5 Online lobbies support up to 30 players. If you were expecting this number to be doubled or tripled with GTA 6, it looks like you're out of luck, however, it will be bigger. Hidden in the footage is some code showing the current player count, which reads "2/32." In other words, lobbies are being expanded to 32 players.

Why this change is being made, we don't know. It's worth noting though that this isn't final. This number could revert back to 30 or grow to something bigger in the future. The footage in question is from a pre-alpha build of the game. In other words, it's from an early version of the game that's years old at this point. So, it's quite possible this number has already changed.

I did some looking into GTA 6 leaks to see if I can find anything new and yes I've found first GTA 6 Online footage probably not that many people noticed this in the clips 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vGP1bC09yW — InfinityBesk (@InfinityBesk) March 20, 2023

Of course, if the map of GTA 6 is similar to the size of GTA 5, then 32 people makes sense. That's about what you would want for a map of that size. However, a recent leak suggests the map of GTA 6 is much bigger than the map of GTA 5, so 32 players may end up feeling like not enough.

While the aforementioned duo worked quickly to wipe the footage from Twitter, they haven't addressed the speculation the footage has created. And considering it's speculation based on a leak, this is unlikely to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from GTA 6 and GTA 6 Online? Should lobbies be expanded or is 32 people enough chaos?