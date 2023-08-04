GTA Online's Weekly Update Features Lucrative Bonuses for Taxi Work and More

GTA Online's new weekly update has been released. GTA Online is one of the biggest games on the planet and Rockstar Games has done a great job of sustaining that. Every week, there are new updates that add new vehicles, give bonuses for jobs, and much more to incentivize players to keep playing the game. There are also major content updates that add huge new missions, activities, and businesses. It's unclear how long Rockstar plans to support this game, but it likely has a few years left given the next Grand Theft Auto is expected to release within the next couple of years.

Regardless, a new update has been released to GTA Online. Those who are into the Taxi Work can earn triple GTA$ for those jobs along with Ron and Lamar contact missions. There are also a variety of discounted vehicles, weapons, properties, and much more. You can take a look at this week's update highlights down below.