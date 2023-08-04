GTA Online's Weekly Update Features Lucrative Bonuses for Taxi Work and More
The new GTA Online update offers some lucrative bonuses this week.
GTA Online's new weekly update has been released. GTA Online is one of the biggest games on the planet and Rockstar Games has done a great job of sustaining that. Every week, there are new updates that add new vehicles, give bonuses for jobs, and much more to incentivize players to keep playing the game. There are also major content updates that add huge new missions, activities, and businesses. It's unclear how long Rockstar plans to support this game, but it likely has a few years left given the next Grand Theft Auto is expected to release within the next couple of years.
Regardless, a new update has been released to GTA Online. Those who are into the Taxi Work can earn triple GTA$ for those jobs along with Ron and Lamar contact missions. There are also a variety of discounted vehicles, weapons, properties, and much more. You can take a look at this week's update highlights down below.
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Lamar Contact Missions (including Lowriders), Ron Contact Missions, and Taxi Work
- Double GTA$ and RP on Short Trips and Sumo (Remix)
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom Vehicles: The Schyster Deviant (Muscle, 50% off), Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle, 40% off), Invetero Coquette (Sports), Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle), and Vapid Blade (Muscle)
- Luxury Autos Showroom Vehicles: The Declasse Vigero ZX (Muscle) and Bravado Buffalo EVX (Muscle)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Declasse Drift Yosemite (Muscle)
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The returning Pfister Comet SR (Sports), Karin Calico GTF (Sports), Bravado Greenwood (Muscle)
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Grotti Turismo R (Super) for placing Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row
- 40% off Apartments, Hangars, and Hangar Upgrades and Modifications
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Taxi (Service), Classique Broadway (Muscle), Willard Eudora (Muscle), and Bravado Greenwood (Muscle), 40% off the Vapid Peyote Gasser (Muscle), and 50% off the Schyster Deviant (Muscle)
- Gun Van Discounts: 30% off the Widowmaker, and for GTA+ Members only, 30% off the Minigun
- GTA+ Benefits: A free Penaud La Coureuse and Penaud Rally livery, free Santo Capra x Manor Suit Jacket and Pants, complimentary Anodized Lime Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint, extra rewards on Junk Energy Time Trials, Land, Air, Open Wheel, and Stunt Races, and more
On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Premium Test Ride: The Coil Cyclone II
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between North Chumash to the Palomino Highlands