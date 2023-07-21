GTA Online Offers Free Vehicle to GTA+ Subscribers

GTA Online is offering a free vehicle to GTA+ members this week as part of the new weekly update. GTA Online is nearly ten years old and it really hasn't skipped a beat. Outside of some launch issues, GTA Online has been a meteoric success and even outlived Red Dead Online, a game that launched less than five years ago. Rockstar Games has continued to release pretty major updates for the game that give players new content to chew on via new missions, vehicles, businesses to run, and so on. There's also a number of weekly updates that encourages players to come in and collect bonuses, see smaller new additions, and much more.

This week's GTA Online offers a brand new vehicle for free to GTA+ subscribers. The new update includes a bunch of bonuses and additions for all players, GTA+ subscriber or not, including ways to make extra money, earn more RP, and much more. As for the free vehicle, the brand new Penaud Le Coureuse sports car is free to claim for GTA+ members until August 16th. You can view other highlights from this week's update down below.