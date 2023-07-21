GTA Online Offers Free Vehicle to GTA+ Subscribers
GTA Online is offering a free vehicle to GTA+ members this week as part of the new weekly update. GTA Online is nearly ten years old and it really hasn't skipped a beat. Outside of some launch issues, GTA Online has been a meteoric success and even outlived Red Dead Online, a game that launched less than five years ago. Rockstar Games has continued to release pretty major updates for the game that give players new content to chew on via new missions, vehicles, businesses to run, and so on. There's also a number of weekly updates that encourages players to come in and collect bonuses, see smaller new additions, and much more.
This week's GTA Online offers a brand new vehicle for free to GTA+ subscribers. The new update includes a bunch of bonuses and additions for all players, GTA+ subscriber or not, including ways to make extra money, earn more RP, and much more. As for the free vehicle, the brand new Penaud Le Coureuse sports car is free to claim for GTA+ members until August 16th. You can view other highlights from this week's update down below.
- Two New Vehicles: The Penaud Le Coureuse sports car, available to purchase from Legendary Motorsport and free to claim for GTA+ Members, and the Inductor electric mountain bike, available from Pedal and Metal Cycles
- New Junk Energy Time Trials with the Inductor
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Hotring Circuit Races, Special Vehicle Stunt Races, Open Wheel Races, and the Community Series
- Triple GTA$, LS Car Meet Rep, and RP on Street and Pursuit Races
- The Dark Manor Racing Suit awarded to players who win once in a Rockstar Created Open Wheel Race, Hotring Circuit Race, and an LS Street Race until August 2
- New Community Series Additions
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Premium Test Ride: The Pfister Astron Custom
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Terminal and Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom Vehicles: The Vapid Dominator ASP with the Python limited-time livery (Muscle, 30% off), Maibatsu Penumbra FF (Sports), Ocelot R88 (Open Wheel, 30% off), Declasse DR1 (Open Wheel, 30% off), and the Ocelot Pariah (Sports, 30% off)
- Luxury Autos Showroom Vehicles: The Pegassi Torero XO (Super, 30%) and Ocelot Lynx (Sports, 40% off)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Vulcar Warrener HKR
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Obey Tailgater S (Sedan) in Sci-fi livery, Bravado Verlierer (Sports), and Pfister 811 (Super, 40% off)
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Albany V-STR (Sports) Prize Ride for placing Top 2 in LS Car Meet Races for four days in a row
- 40% off Auto Shops
- Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Mammoth Avenger (Plane), Vapid Dominator ASP (Muscle), Ocelot R88 (Open Wheel), Declasse DR1 (Open Wheel), Ocelot Pariah (Sports), Grotti Itali GTO (Sports), and Pegassi Torero XO (Super), plus 40% off the Ocelot Lynx (Sports) and Pfister 811 (Super)
- Gun Van Discounts: 50% off the Carbine Rifle, and for GTA+ Members only, 25% off the Railgun
- GTA+ Benefits: A free Penaud La Coureuse and Penaud Rally livery, free Santo Capra x Manor Suit Jacket and Pants, complimentary Anodized Lime Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint, extra rewards on Junk Energy Time Trials and Land, Air, Open Wheel, and Stunt Races, and more