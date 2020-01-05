Grand Theft Auto 5 Easter Egg May Hint at GTA 6 Setting

It’s well known that Rockstar Games likes to tease future projects by putting hard to find and equivocal Easter Eggs in their current games. That said, a possible new Easter Egg in Grand Theft Auto V has been discovered, and many GTA fans seem to think it could possibly be hinting at the location of GTA 6. As you may know, the current rumors floating around Grand Theft Auto VI — which hasn’t been officially announced yet — is that it’s taking players back to Vice City (Miami), and also taking players to South America for the first time. In other words, the game will feature multiple locations. For now, South America and Vice City are the two locations spewed by most rumors, but there have also been a few rumors here and there claiming that parts of the Caribbean will also be in the game, and that we may even make a detour in Liberty City (New York City). For now, these are nothing more than rumors and speculation, however, the aforementioned Easter Egg may back up at least some of these claims.

Over on Reddit, one GTA 5 player noticed something rather interesting, an advert for a drug smuggling company named “Six Fire Temps.” If you head to the company’s website in-game, it mentions both Central and South America. Further, it also mentions that it’s sponsored by Adios Airlines, located in Puerto Rico. Now, this could be nothing more than flavor text, like many of the advertisements in the game. However, given the context of the aforementioned rumors of a South American location, plus the various claims the game will be set in the 80s and involve the cocaine trade, it’s hard not to wonder if this is one of Rockstar Game’s infamous Easter Eggs.

Of course, all of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, because it’s nothing more than utter speculation. There’s an informed quality to it, but it’s far from anything worth taking to the bookies.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think. Is there anything to this? Where do you want the next Grand Theft Auto to be set?