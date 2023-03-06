GTA 6 Insider Leaks Release and Reveal Dates

A prominent Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto insider has provided an update on when GTA 6 will release and when the reveal trailer will be released. The good news is both are closer than you may think. The bad news is there still aren't specific days for either, likely because Rockstar Games doesn't have specific days in mind. It certainly has windows of time for both, but that's different than having a day picked out.

Whatever the case, according to the insider, Tez2 -- who has proven reliable and reputable on numerous occasions -- the long-awaited next installment in the GTA series will be revealed sometime this year, likely during the holiday window, and release sometime during holiday 2024. That said, to hit these dates, the insider warns Rockstar Games may need to cut slices of the game and release them later on as free DLC.

"Their aimed-always-changing-not-set-in-stone deadline is holiday 2024. Which has been pushed back multiple times the past few years. Unfortunately, it could slip into early 2025 as well," says the Tez2. "Speaking of which, most companies are returning with a "forced return to office" policy to revert back to pre-pandemic days. Activision Blizzard is already met with internal backlash. Rockstar is no different. The debate and consequences of the policy are a whole other topic. With almost the entirety of the workforce in office, Rockstar could be more firm about an announcement this year. Yet, losing work talent could very much lead to more delays."

The insider continues: "I personally see an announcement as a given this year. I don't think the upper management is in a position to delay further to holiday 2025/2026. Cutting more portions of the game to package into DLCs to release later on may be sustainable for management than delaying further."

It remains to be seen when Grand Theft Auto VI will release, but the expectation is it will be available via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X when it releases, with a PC version unlikely to be available at launch and PS4 and Xbox One unlikely all together. For more coverage on the most anticipated game of all time, click here.