GTA 6 Insider Teases Rockstar Games DLC Plans

A respected Grand Theft Auto VI insider has teased what fans can expect from the game's post-launch content. Rockstar Games struck gold with Grand Theft Auto V and its online mode, GTA Online. The latter was such a huge success, that it led to Rockstar canceling already announced single-player DLC that had reportedly been in development for a while. This bummed many people out, but was a logical business move given the numbers the online mode was pulling in. The success of the mode also caused many to worry that Rockstar wouldn't put as much emphasis in single-player stories in future games, but that may not be the case for the already confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI.

According to trusted Rockstar Games insider Tez2 on the GTA Forums, Rockstar has reportedly found a way to balance everything it wants to do in GTA 6 without abruptly changing course. A recent Bloomberg report noted that Rockstar was planning to update GTA 6 over time with new cities and missions. This alarmed some fans into thinking Rockstar may not release a "finished" game and instead rely on updates to put the missing pieces together. Tez2 says this approach will allow Rockstar to "go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed." The insider goes on to note that Rockstar will be able to plan the first wave of new missions and cities for GTA 6 before the game releases and then will be able to allocate resources to the developer's next game.

It has already been reported that Rockstar scaled back the scope of GTA 6, as it was meant to include at least parts of multiple countries. While it's unclear if this plan actually resulted in anything getting made or designed, it seems likely that the developer would revisit this concept in DLCs to properly realize its vision. As of right now, no one knows when Rockstar will release Grand Theft Auto 6. We believe GTA 6 could be revealed this year due to some patterns and key dates for Rockstar's history, but only time will tell.

