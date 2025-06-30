GTA 5 Missing Feature May Finally Be Added in GTA 6

A feature missing from GTA 5 may finally be added with the release of GTA 6, or so some GTA 6 fans think. Until GTA 6 releases next year, Grand Theft Auto V remains the latest Grand Theft Auto game. However, it is 12 years old. Since then, Rockstar Games has released Red Dead Redemption 2 and the industry has changed dramatically. The expectation is now that GTA 6 will not just be GTA 5 but far more advanced, but it will come with a laundry list of new features. For example, Grand Theft Auto fans are hoping Rockstar Games is going to finally add one-handed shooting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For starters, this is a feature of Red Dead Redemption 2, so you would assume it is going to be a part of Rockstar Games’ gameplay going forward. Meanwhile, in promotional material for the game, protagonist Jason can be seen holding a pistol with one hand. This would seemingly confirm the feature, if not for the fact a GTA 5 trailer had the same exact thing, but with Franklin. And obviously, one-handed shooting wasn’t in GTA 5 at release and it has never come to GTA 5 either.

“Do you think NOW we’ll get one hand shooting,” reads a new post on the GTA 6 Reddit page. “We had trailer photos for GTA V where we could see that franklin holds pistol in one hand but we never got this option in the final release (besides being inside car, of course) Maybe in GTA 6 we will be finally able to hold a pistol in 1 hand?”

Unfortunately, as some of the comments point out, in the game’s leaks pistols are always held with two hands, never one, seemingly ruling out this potential feature. However, the leaks are from a very old build of the game, and thus are nowhere representative of what the game will be like at release.

In addition to this, it has been pointed out that with Jason’s military background, holding a gun with one handed would be odd because it is far from the optimal way to shoot a gun and would go against his training. That said, with RDR2 having one handed shooting and it featuring in promotional material so far, some Grand Theft Auto fans remain hopeful.