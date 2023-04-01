GTA 6 Rumored Romance Options Sound Like a Game Changer

Romance options are often associated with RPGs or dating sims, however, light romance options have permeated other genres over the years. Here and there, Rockstar Games has dabbled with the mechanic, though only ever lightly. Its most recent releases, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, haven't made use of the mechanic. The latter series has stayed away entirely, however, GTA has dabbled here in there. In GTA 4 you could go on dates with random women you found online through dating sites. Meanwhile, you could have several different girlfriends in GTA San Andreas. All of that said, it sounds like Rockstar Games once again may be exploring the dynamic, this time via the dual protagonists of GTA 6, one of which is male, and the other which is female.

As you may remember, last year a very early build of GTA 6 leaked online. It was a massive leak that revealed all types of media of the game. The footage has been erased from the Internet, mostly, but details from the leak continue to trickle out as dataminers and curious fans sift through all the footage and the files for anything that was missed when the leak originally went down.

To this end, a dataminer over on the GTA 6 Reddit page claims there are scripts that point toward some type of romance system in the game between the aforementioned protagonists, Jason and Lucia, that players can impact, which in turn will impact other parts of the game.

"[The] event scripts in the leaks suggest you can have either a passive or romantic relationship with each other, Jason and Lucia likely won't have to be together if you don't want them to be," writes the dataminer. "In the events list certain missions will be completed with a either cool, pragmatic, or romantic relationship with the two characters. This heavily implies that a romance between the two isn't required if you don't want it for whatever reason."

Of course, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, but if this is true, then this is presumably a core mechanic and could have a larger impact on the game's story and ending. That said, this could very well be chopped from the game before release. Red Dead Redemption 2 notably had a ton of content cut from the game, including content that explored romance in the game.