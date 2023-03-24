GTA 6 Leak Reveals 11 Cities and Towns in Game

Last year, GTA 6 leaked online, media, files, and everything. According to reports, and files contained within the leak, the build of the game that leaked online was a very early build, likely a pre-alpha build. As a result, it's difficult to determine what should and shouldn't be made of the files that leaked online as they represent an unfinished product that could change dramatically by the time of release. This applies to the media of the game that leaked online, but especially the files, which, at that point in development, could be using all types of placeholders and stand-ins. That said, this hasn't stopped GTA fans from combing through these files for months.

The latest files making the round are a collection of files that point towards various cities and towns in the game, or supposedly in the game. The locations add up to 11 different locations, not including special locations. The cities and towns include the following: Ambrosia, Cooperhead, Domed Hills, Ekanfinika, Hamlet, Lake Leonida, LO, Port Gellhorn, Redhill, Sundown, and Yorktown. In addition to these named location, there are supposedly special locations, like strip malls (where players will presumably shop), a forest, a beach plaza, and drag strips. The last of these suggest that drag racing will be in the game.

Is this list exhaustive? We don't know. Is it accurate? We don't know. In fact, we don't even know if these are in the files or not as they've been erased from the Internet, which means the only people with these files are the ones who quickly downloaded them when the leak surfaced online and before Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive took them down. All of this is to say, take the list with a grain of salt. All we know is the game, at least partially, takes place in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this potental leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, Reddit.