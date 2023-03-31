GTA 6 Leak Reveals Crazy Number of Side Activities

A GTA 6 leak is making the rounds as it reveals the number of potential side activives in the new Grand Theft Auto game. And if the leak is accurate, the game is going to have a crazy number of side activites for players to lose track of time playing. The leak isn't technically new, as its just based on files that actually leaked last year when a very early version of the game from several years ago leaked online. The leak was massive, and dataminers and fans are still sifting through it and discovering interesting tidbits information and insight that got buried initially under all of the actual media of the game that was leaked, like gameplay footage.

To this end, the leak in question was actually unearthed back in October, however, it's been making the rounds and finally garnering attention on places like Reddit and from websites (such as Gaming Bible) covering it. As the tweet below notes, there is a chunk of footage that includes a list of over 500 world events, side activies, and easter eggs, with some events having multiple locations. When you consider the number of world events, side activties, and easter eggs Red Dead Redemption 2, this number isn't that shocking, but it's way more than most open-world games. Some of this content includes backyard wrestling, satantic houses, Bonnie & Clyde mystery, "UFO Animal House," warhouse torture, warehouse sex robots, music video, fishing, and basketball.

This is a leak, so take it with a grain of salt. Not only can its validity no longer be confirmed, but even if it's all accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain so. Content is constantly cut during development. In fact, lots of content is often cut in content, and Rockstar Games is known to cut more than just about anyone. As you may know, Rockstar Games ended up cutting dozens of hours of content from Red Dead Redemption 2 before it was finally released. This happens for a variety of reasons there are neither here nor there, but keep this in back of your mind with this leak.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak and the speculation it's now creating months later. Considering it's a leak, and considering it's age, we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure ot update the story accordingly.