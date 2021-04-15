GTA 6 Rumors Have Netflix Excited

✖

The latest GTA 6 rumors seemingly have Netflix France excited. The new, unannounced Grand Theft Auto game is back in the headlines this week after its setting was possibly leaked and after a new report threw a wrench in everything we know, or we thought we knew, about the game. For now, it remains to be seen if there's anything to these new rumors and new reports, but it all has Grand Theft Auto fans talking.

Seemingly capitalizing on all of this, the official Netflix France Twitter account took to the social media platform to let its follower knows that "GTA 6 is coming soon." And that's all the tweet says. Of course, some think this could be a genuine scoop or leak, but it's not. Netflix France, obviously, has no clue when GTA 6 is going to be revealed or released, and if somehow it did, it wouldn't be talking about it on Twitter.

That said, compared to Netflix France's other recent tweets, this one has far more engagement, which shows the power of GTA 6, which is in the headlines more than just about every other game, despite not being announced yet, or even confirmed.

En gros, GTA VI, c'est prochainement quoi. — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) April 13, 2021

At the moment, it's unclear when rumors, reports, and leaks will evolve into actual news and media, but at this point, it doesn't look like it's going to happen anytime soon.

For more coverage on Grand Theft Auto VI -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from GTA 6 and when do you think it will be revealed and released?