GTA 6 Setting May Have Just Been Accidentally Leaked

✖

The setting of GTA 6 may have just been accidentally leaked, or at least that's what some Grand Theft Auto fans think just happened. According to a plethora of rumors, GTA 6 is taking players back to Vice City, though it remains to be seen if this will be the game's central location or just one of many locations in the game. It's here where the rumors disagree. They also disagree about the era. While many claim the game is set in the 1980s, a brand new report from an industry insider claims the game is actually set in the modern era.

That said, a new leak seemingly reinforces that a Vice City return is in the cards. Over on Twitter, GTA 6 News relayed word of a domain Take-Two Interactive -- the parent company of Rockstar Games -- holds called rockstarcartel.com, which was updated this week.

Of course, the implication here is in the name "cartel," which doesn't just hint at a Vice City return, but implies the game will take place in the 1980s, or at least around this time. However, that's assuming this domain is relevant to GTA 6.

I was checking Take twos domains and found https://t.co/skYjLUmLT1 it was updated today. This further proves gta 6 is in set in Miami thanks to PA leak.#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/bv60ZVFRah — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) April 12, 2021

This domain could be for a lot of things, and it could also be an exercise in future-proofing. In fact, unless this is a "Vice City" or "San Andreas" situation -- in other words, unless the new game has a sub-title -- then the domain can't be related to GTA 6. I mean, it could, but it seems unlikely.

It's also worth pointing out that individual games don't get their own websites. Rather, everything falls under Rockstar Games official website.

Unfortunately, this new domain raises more questions than it answers, but it has caught the attention of Grand Theft Auto fans. Of course, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive could put an end to all of this speculation with an official statement or comment, but usually, both don't comment on rumors and speculation. However, if either does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What setting and era would you like to see from GTA 6?