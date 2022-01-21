Is GTA 6 Finally Going to Be Revealed This Year? New Tease Drops Major News

Both the GTA 6 reveal date and the GTA 6 release date may be sooner than Grand Theft Auto fans are expecting. Through rumors and reports, Grand Theft Auto fans have been led to believe that GTA 6 is still very, very far away. And this may be true, but a new tease from a prominent Rockstar Games insider suggests that Rockstar Games is set to finally stop milking GTA 5 and GTA Online and reveal the next GTA game. In other words, the tease seemingly suggests the aforementioned rumors and reports aren’t accurate, which, of course, begs the question what else they’ve been wrong about.

According to Tez2, “the new year is pretty much a given for the announcement of the next title” from Rockstar Games. Now, Tez2 doesn’t say this game will be GTA 6, but it’s unclear what else it could be other than potentially the rumored Bully 2. Adding to this, the Tez2 notes he expects this game to release in 2023.

At the moment of publishing, there haven’t been any rumblings of this happening, however, it makes sense. In fact, it’s overdue. Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced in 2016, three years after the release of GTA 6. RDR2 was released in 2018. So, it’s been more than three years between the release of RDR2 and now. In other words, Rockstar Games is late, but you’d assume it’s not going to be years late. A 2022 announcement and a 2023 release date that is inevitably delayed to 2024 seems like one of the best bets about the game right now.

For now, though, take everything here — the report and the speculation derived from it — with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial, and even if it’s accurate, it’s also at the mercy of change. As for Rockstar Games, it has not addressed any of this. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on Grand Theft Auto VI — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.