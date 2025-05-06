GTA 6 Second Trailer Revealed

Rockstar Games has released the second GTA 6 trailer, giving Grand Theft Auto fans a new look at the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game. The new trailer follows the game’s previous and only other trailer released back in December of 2023, which as expected, quickly set records on YouTube. And judging by the anticipation for this second trailer, and the reaction to it, Rockstar Games may set the same records all over again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like the first GTA 6 trailer, the second trailer is more of a tone and story piece than anything else. Those looking for raw gameplay footage or a deep dive into mechanics are going to have to wait for future trailers. And this is exactly how Rockstar Games rolled out Red Dead Redemption 2. Given how successful the model proved, it is isn’t very surprising to see it repeated with GTA 6.

In the second GTA 6 trailer we once again see both Jason and Lucia, the game’s two protagonist. This is the first time a Grand Theft Auto game has had dual protagonists and the first time in the modern era it has had a female protagonist.

Watch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 Now



Explore Vice City and beyond at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/6HKtk5K2b5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 6, 2025

Unfortunately, when the third trailer for GTA 6 will come, or when more details on the game will be shared, remains to be seen. We did get a blog post from Rockstar Games today detailing more about GTA 6, but as one might’ve expected, the website crashed from everyone trying to view it at the same time.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide on May 26, 2026, via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There remains no word of when the game will come to PC. The current expectation is it will come to PC sometime after launch, like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 before it.

