5 Great Fantasy Book Series That Peaked With the Final Novel

Not all fantasy book series nail their endings, but the ones that peak with their final novels leave an impression. After all, they indicate two possibilities: either the fantasy series gets better with each book, or it lulls in the middle, then makes a comeback before closing out. Whatever the situation, it’s always nice when a story ends on the highest note possible, delivering an installment that surpasses everything before it.

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And that’s what happens with the bittersweet conclusion to James Islington’s first trilogy, offering hope that The Hierarchy series will end strongly as well. It’s also the case for well-known stories from fantasy icons Brandon Sanderson and Joe Abercrombie, and it applies to a couple of other hits that are great before the final book — but elevate themselves further with it.

5) The Licanius Trilogy by James Islington

Final Book: The Light of All That Falls

The Licanius Trilogy is criminally underrated outside of dedicated fantasy spaces, but it deserves more love for its ability to keep one-upping itself with each new installment. Set in a world where god-like beings dubbed the Augurs were overthrown — and magic users suppressed — The Licanius Trilogy weaves a story centered on political intrigue and war. The stakes progressively get higher, and The Light of All That Falls brings everything crashing together in the perfect way. It takes concepts that have led other stories astray and utilizes them nicely. It also gives readers plenty to think about once the epilogue is through. It’s an ending you’ll remember, since The Light of All That Falls is such a standout book from start to finish.

4) The First Law by Joe Abercrombie

Final Book: Last Argument of Kings

Joe Abercrombie’s The First Law trilogy is comprised of three strong installments, and Last Argument of Kings is easily the best of them. While The Blade Itself starts out slow, Abercrombie’s story gradually gets more intense as it continues. By the time readers reach Last Argument of Kings, they’ll be wowed. It truly ends this grimdark fantasy series in the most fitting way, even if its conclusion is a bit bleak. Last Argument of Kings capitalizes on the strengths that make the prior books great, from Abercrombie’s dark humor to the character complexity. However, it also works in even better action sequences and memorable send-offs, cementing the trilogy as one that peaks with the final installment.

3) Mistborn Era 2/The Wax and Wayne Series

Final Book: The Lost Metal

Mistborn Era 1 may be a fantasy series that peaks with the first book, but Era 2 is the complete opposite. With The Alloy of Law serving as a bridge between series, it gets off to a slower start. But once the Wax and Wayne series gets going, it just keeps getting better. And The Lost Metal is easily the strongest addition, providing a solid ending for these characters — and even connecting their story to Sanderson’s greater Cosmere. It has the explosive stakes and action that Sanderson’s stories are known for, and it puts its characters’ growth on full display. It’s one of the strongest Sanderson books more generally, and it’s certainly the best in its series.

2) The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare

Final Book: City of Heavenly Fire

While most of the series on this list continue getting better through their final book, The Mortal Instruments proves more of a roller coaster. Cassandra Clare’s first Shadowhunters series has a nostalgic and entertaining start, but writing-wise, it’s one that gets better as the author and story evolve. The plot dips a bit after City of Glass, too, but it comes back with a vengeance in City of Heavenly Fire. The last Mortal Instruments book makes the entire journey worthwhile, giving the characters a send-off that’s equal parts satisfying and heartbreaking. It’s easily the most emotionally impactful addition to the series, and it benefits from improved writing, high stakes, and compelling action. It’s a finale you’ll want to re-read.

1) The Broken Earth Trilogy by N.K. Jemisin

Another modern classic in the fantasy genre, N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy delivers a standout conclusion in The Stone Sky — though it’s a gutting one, so you should go in prepared. All the books in the Broken Earth trilogy are impressive (and all won Hugo Awards), but The Fifth Season takes some adjusting to, and The Obselisk Gate slows a bit for necessary setup. The Stone Sky is the strongest, raising the stakes higher than ever and delivering a final confrontation that’s gripping and emotional. It’s one that cements this series as a masterpiece, and honestly, it’s impressive that it manages to top two already-incredible novels.

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