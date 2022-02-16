GTA 6 Insider Confirms Reveal Trailer Rumors

Since the confirmation of GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto fans have been bombarded with fresh new rumors about where Rockstar Games is taking players, when the game will be revealed, and when it will be released. As always, there’s a ton of conflicting information coming from both reliable and dubious sources. What’s true and false, we don’t know. Generally speaking, if the majority of rumors are true, the game is taking players back to Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, but this time it will be a modern-era Vice City. Again, whether this is true or not, remains to be seen, but it sounds like Grand Theft Auto fans don’t have a ton of waiting left to do find out.

A new report has surfaced from Rockstar Games insider the Tez2, the most reliable and reputable source when it comes to Rockstar Games, and a source that relayed word of the game being confirmed this year while all other Grand Theft Auto insiders and leakers were silent. According to the Tez2, GTA 6 will be revealed this year. The Rockstar Games insider doesn’t add much to this, but notes the trailer will be similar to the GTA 5 reveal trailer, which is to say it won’t just be a CGI trailer that shows nothing, and will rather actually show a “work-in-progress” version of the game.

The Tez2 doesn’t say when this year this will happen, but Rockstar Games has a history of revealing its games in the fall. For example, Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed on October 20, 2016. Meanwhile, GTA 5 was revealed on November 2, 2011.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here information of the unofficial variety, but it’s subject to change. For what it’s worth, we’ve heard rumblings the game will be revealed this year and given a 2023 release date, though if Rockstar Games’ release pattern holds up, it will be delayed to 2024.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn’t responded to this new report and the speculation it has created in any capacity. Rockstar never, ever comments on reports or leaks or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety, so don’t count on this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update you with whatever Rockstar Games has to say, salient or not.