GTA Online Teaser Baits Hopeful GTA 6 Fans

A new teaser video from Rockstar Games tied to GTA Online has today baited many fans who continue to hope for a formal showing of Grand Theft Auto VI. For years at this point, Rockstar fans have kept making it loudly known that they want the studio to reveal something substantial from the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. While Rockstar has already confirmed that it's working on a new GTA installment, nothing from the game (other than some major leaks) has been shown off just yet. And although it seemed like Rockstar may have finally broken this silence today, it turns out that a number of Grand Theft Auto fans got excited for nothing.

In a new tweet today, Rockstar shared a brief video that showed off a new look at the company's logo to go along with a very colorful animation. The tweet in question didn't contain a caption of any sort, which immediately caused some fans to think that the video could somehow be in relation to GTA 6. Within moments, the tweet began getting widely circulated by users believing that Rockstar was finally teasing a first look at Grand Theft Auto VI that could come about in the near future.

Unfortunately, as others were quick to point out, this video had nothing at all to do with GTA 6 and was instead associated with GTA Online. Rockstar Games posted this same clip to its YouTube channel where it verified that this animation was only meant to promote the latest "Los Santos Drug Wars" update for GTA Online which rolled out this week. Even though this new update for GTA Online is quite substantial and adds a ton of new content to the multiplayer experience, this was, yet again, another instance where Grand Theft Auto players got a bit carried away. The whole situation led to a number of responses, many of which blamed Rockstar for "trolling" and "baiting" GTA fans.

Do you think that we'll see something official from GTA 6 in 2023? And did this new video from Rockstar happen to bait you as well today? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

And if you'd like to see how a number of Rockstar fans reacted to this new video from the studio today, be sure to keep reading on down below.