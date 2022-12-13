GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update Story Details and New Content Revealed

Rockstar Games has revealed more concrete details about GTA Online's upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars update. GTA Online is about to enter its 10th year on the market in 2023, showing its immense strength and success as a live-service game. There hasn't been a new Grand Theft Auto game since 2013 and it looks like we're still a few years away from the next one, but GTA Online is attempting to fill the void with regular updates that continue to expand the world with new story, missions, and hijinks to partake in. The latest update seems to really lean into the chaos that is GTA Online.

Rockstar Games announced the Los Santos Drug Wars update last week and it's available now. However, before you install the update or re-install the entire game if you've been away for a minute, you may want to know what this update includes. This is the first part to a multi-part story that will gradually roll out over time and it kicks off with six missions revolving around the Fooliganz, a group led by a misfit named Dax looking to break into the world of drug dealing and competing directly with the likes of the Lost MC and other rivals. You'll be directly involved with the creation and peddling of drugs in what sounds like a Breaking Bad-esque operation. Not only will you need to get the equipment necessary to create your lab via missions, but you'll also have to buy (or steal) supplies to make your delicacies.

To ensure your business remains at the top and you keep your associates happen, there are a range of new activities to partake such as sabotaging rival drug operations and planting remote controlled bombs. Players can earn 2x GTA$ and RP through December 22nd with the new missions and the same benefits will apply for "Fooligan Jobs" from Dax for the next week.

As is expected with these kinds of updates, there's all kinds of new gear and HQs to acquire and trick out as well. There's also hundreds of new clothing options, various quality of life upgrades that were previously detailed, and five new vehicles including the Överflöd Entity MT, Annis 300R, Declasse Tulip M-100, Zirconium Journey II, and BF Surfer Custom. Rockstar Games also teased that there will be much more in the coming weeks and months, including jobs with the Downtown Cab Company, a traveling gun van that offers special inventory, and street dealers that will pay you more for your product.

What do you think of the new GTA Online update? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.