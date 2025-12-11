GTA 6 May Feature a Fan-Favorite GTA 5 Character

GTA 6 may feature a character from GTA 5, if a new cut piece of content is anything to go off of. The Grand Theft Auto series is a franchise where you can jump in at any entry. Although there is a continuity, none of the games are direct sequels. It makes it easy to play the games in order, but those who have played all of them are typically rewarded. In Grand Theft Auto V, a handful of people from GTA 4 pop up in smaller roles. Brucie shows up in GTA Online, Packie can be recruited as a heist crew member in the story mode, and Johnny Klebitz gets killed off in his only scene.

With that said, many are wondering who we may see in GTA 6. Players will return to Vice City and follow two brand new characters, Jason and Lucia, and we’ve already gotten a great look at their supporting cast. It doesn’t seem like much, if any, of the story will revolve around any familiar faces, but that doesn’t mean people can’t pop up in small roles or in the background of a cutscene. It seems like there may be a chance one GTA 5 character will return.

GTA 6 May Feature Jimmy from GTA 5

Dataminer Tex2, formerly known as Tez2, discovered a pretty notable piece of information in the new GTA Online update. In the update, it’s revealed by Michael and Amanda that their children have both moved out of their house. Not much was said beyond that, but it seems like Rockstar was planning to give a bit more context to that. Tex2 discovered a text message that was either bugged and not appearing in-game or cut out entirely. The text is from Jimmy and mentions that he is moving out of state, though he doesn’t specify where.

Tex2 has discovered a text from Jimmy in today's GTA Online DLC (that could potentially be bugged, or was simply cut from the update.)



Regardless, Jimmy mentions that he's moving out of state. Could this be Rockstar teasing that that he'll appear in GTA 6? Very intriguing. pic.twitter.com/ZYrxnQn6aA — GameRoll (@GameRoll_) December 11, 2025

Naturally, though, many assume that Jimmy is headed for Leonida, the location of GTA 6. Rockstar is very meticulous about what it chooses to put in its games and surely knows that people will conclude that Jimmy is moving to Vice City or its surrounding area. Of course, this text hasn’t actually appeared in-game for anyone yet, so it’s entirely possible Rockstar cut it because they don’t want people thinking that. Nevertheless, it seems like it’s possible that Jimmy will appear in GTA 6. If he does, it’s not out of the question that Michael might too, if he comes to visit his son. However, we’ll likely have to wait until next November to find out for certain.

