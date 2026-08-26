GTA 6 Netflix Preview – How and When to Watch the Gameplay Reveal

After over a decade of anticipation, Rockstar Games is finally ready to show off gameplay footage for Grand Theft Auto 6 for the first time. Set to debut on Netflix, the “Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look” presentation will provide our deepest look to date at the long-awaited sequel prior to its launch later this year. It will also kick off Rockstar’s major marketing push for the title, which should result in a ton of additional footage, trailers, and commercials coming out in the weeks ahead.

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If you’re looking to check out everything that this inaugural gameplay showing for Grand Theft Auto 6 will bring with it, here’s when you need to be prepared to tune in for yourself.

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look is set to hit Netflix on August 27th at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Currently, Rockstar and Netflix haven’t offered up specifics on how long the event will last, but leaks have suggested that it could be as long as 30-minutes in total. Throughout the stream, Rockstar is expected to not only show off the first live footage of GTA 6 (at least from an official source), but it will also undoubtedly provide more info on the title’s story, characters, activities, and scale of its world.

Obviously, the biggest caveat with this event is that it will require a Netflix subscription in order to watch. Rockstar’s partnership with Netflix for promotional rights to GTA 6 has been met with some backlash from fans who feel as though the company is somewhat greedy with this move. Still, if you want to watch this Grand Theft Auto 6 presentation the moment that it airs, you’ll have to have a Netflix membership in order to check it out.

How to Watch the GTA 6 Extended Look Without Netflix

Fortunately, if you refuse to subscribe to Netflix for this event, Rockstar will be releasing the same gameplay footage for Grand Theft Auto 6 later in the day. Specifically, this presentation will hit Rockstar’s official YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website at 9pm ET/6pm PT on August 27th. This means that it will only be fully exclusive to Netflix for a period of six hours.

It’s also worth noting that gameplay footage from this broadcast is undoubtedly going to end up appearing across the internet once it releases. As such, if you’d simply like to scrape social media and other platforms to get a glimpse of this GTA 6 gameplay, you should easily be able to do so in advance of the full broadcast being uploaded to YouTube.

If you don’t already have the date circled on your calendar, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be releasing at the end of the year on November 19th. Upon its arrival, the game will only be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, but a PC version is expected to follow at some point in the future.