GTA 6 Trailer Length Revealed

Rockstar Games has released the premiere link for the GTA 6 reveal trailer, which is scheduled to be released tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST. And as a result, we now know how long the trailer is going to be thanks to the metadata of said trailer. Unfortunately, for Grand Theft Auto fans, it is not very long. At the moment of writing this, over 22,000 GTA fans are already waiting for the trailer, despite the link only being live for a couple minutes and the trailer being 24 hours away. And when the trailer goes live, they will be treated to a video that is 91 seconds long, aka one minute and 31 seconds long. This of course includes all and any splash screens, so the actual length of footage will be even shorter than this.

The question now is whether or not the trailer will feature any gameplay. 91 seconds isn't very long, so it is safe to assume there won't be much in terms of story details, which is to be expected. Reveal trailers are typically in-engine or cinematic trailers with minimal story details and gameplay. In this case, we expect an in-engine, tone piece that reveals the game's rumored setting, Vice City, its rumored dual protagonists, and hints at some gameplay. That said, this is just speculation.

Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM EThttps://t.co/RUm0ZIuFae https://t.co/7HXtWEfCkg — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

So far, the GTA 6 trailer has not leaked online, which is a miracle in the age of non-stop leaks. However, there are still 24 hours left for this to change and various leaks of the game -- just not the trailer -- have been making the rounds, so it's not only quite possible this will change before tomorrow, but perhaps even likely. All of this is to say, be careful between now and tomorrow. It's been a long wait to see GTA 6 and it would be terrible to spoil its reveal with less than 24 hours left.

