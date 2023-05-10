Leaked GTA 6 Trailer Debunked by Dead Island 2 Developer

A new, supposed leaked Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has been debunked by a developer who worked on Dead Island 2. GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games possibly of all-time. Its predecessor is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft and Rockstar Games' last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, is one of the most critically acclaimed of all-time. There's a lot of hype building for this new game and while Rockstar has confirmed it is in the works, we have no idea when we'll get to play it. We got a small taste of it last year when footage leaked, but many want to see a more polished version that is made for public consumption.

With that said, there have been no shortage of fake trailers for GTA 6. Many people have attempted to post "leaked" images and videos from the game, but the latest one actually had some people thinking it was real. Admittedly, it was a pretty good fake. It has a higher degree of polish than many of the other fake leaks and did a better job of blending its usages of other video game footage than some others. However, many people were able to spot that it was fake. For starters, this wasn't immediately taken down by Rockstar Games, it's still up and able to be watched. Secondly, some of the details clash with Rockstar's style (using real car brands as opposed to parodies, for instance). Finally, a developer from Dead Island 2 pointed out that the fake trailer uses footage from the recently released zombie game as well, making it a clear and obvious fake.

Funny to see people claiming our game is GTA 6... https://t.co/odrSjSy58p pic.twitter.com/06pk5OZNKx — Classyham (@Classyham) May 9, 2023

This seems a little too authentic 🤔 possible GTA VI Trailer, uploaded to YouTube from rockstar north then deleted. #GTAVI #GTA6 #GTA6leak pic.twitter.com/3TwvKwxRPv — Toby Mogg (@TobyMogg2002) May 8, 2023

As of right now, it's totally unclear when we'll see the first trailer for GTA 6. Some rumors suggest marketing will begin later this year, but it's all really up in the air. Rockstar Games keeps things close to the chest, so we likely won't know until the week it happens (assuming it doesn't just drop out of thin air).

