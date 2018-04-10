GTA Online Contraband Week Brings Double Cash for Gunrunning Missions, Races

GTA Online players can score big this week by doubling their earnings in Gunrunning Sell Missions as well as through the Target Assault Races.

The latest weekly news for GTA Online was posted today with Rockstar Games giving players details on how to earn the most money possible during this week of bonuses. On top of the double cash through the Gunrunning Missions as well as through the new Target Assault Races that were just released last week, GTA Online players can also get their Research done much quicker with the feature getting a significant boost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Subterranean entrepreneurs are set to profit this week with Bunker-manufactured contraband netting Double GTA$ & RP via Gunrunning Sell Missions through April 16th,” Rockstar Games’ announcement said. “And like any good boss, you want to get the most out of your staff – so fire up the Disruption Logistics website on the Bunker Laptop and assign your team to Research, which is running 50% faster to unlock choice upgrades for the same period.”

Along with the usual opportunities to earn more GTA$ and RP from certain challenges, the staple savings return as well so that players can get the most out of their winnings. Below is everything that’ll be discounted during the week with the savings ending on April 16.

Warstock Cache & Carry

Mobile Operations Center Cabs – 30% off

Mobile Operations Center Bays – 30% off

Mk II Weapon Upgrade – 25% off

Vom-Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Prices)

HVY APC – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Prices)

BF Dune FAV – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Prices)

Declasse Weaponized Tampa – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Prices)

HVY Nightshark – 25% off

Bunkers & Upgrades

Farmhouse Bunker – 50% off

Thomson Scrapyard Bunker – 45% off

Smoke Tree Road Bunker – 40% off

All Bunker Upgrades – 30% off

All Bunker Renovations – 30% off

Legendary Motorsport

Pfister Neon – 25% off

Overflod Autarch – 25% off

The Premium Race this week is “The Loop” while the featured Time Trial is the “Great Ocean Highway.” Rockstar Games also previewed next week’s arrivals and challenges that include The Vespucci Job and more.

“Get ready to take on The Vespucci Job – a brand new mode where you’re either on the run in the diminutive vintage Italian export the Weeny Issi Classic (coming to your local Southern San Andreas Super Autos dealership) or you’re in hot pursuit in an LSPD squad car trying to put an end to the madcap caper. Also, be on the lookout for new arrivals from Legendary Motorsport and Elitás Travel in the form of the mighty Vapid Flash GT Sports car and the Sea Sparrow Chopper. Much more details to come when it all drops next week Tuesday April 17.”

The challenges and bonuses for this week are now live until April 16.