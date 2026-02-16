Acclaimed Game Boy Color Game Returning With New Release

An acclaimed Game Boy Color game that launched on the Nintendo handheld in 2000 is officially returning later this year. Throughout the course of this generation, we’ve started to see a resurgence in titles from the Game Boy era. Not only have some games from the Game Boy and Game Boy Color been ported to modern hardware, but other titles, like the upcoming Mina the Hollower, have tried to emulate the experience and vibe of games that were released on these platforms. Now, a hit Game Boy Color title from 26 is set to make a comeback that almost no one could have anticipated.

Recently, Konami announced the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2. This bundle is most notably going to contain Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, which will make the entire mainline Metal Gear series available on current-gen platforms. As an additional throw-in with this collection, though, Konami also shared that it will be including Metal Gear: Ghost Babel in this bundle.

If you’re unfamiliar with Metal Gear: Ghost Babel (which was simply dubbed Metal Gear Solid in North America), it launched on Game Boy Color in 2000. It tells a story set after the events of the original Metal Gear, and is reminscent in gameplay to this initial installment. Despite being considered non-canon in the larger Metal Gear saga, Ghost Babel was quite well-received by critics, with many touting it as one of the best games in the history of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color.

This Is a Big Deal for Game Boy Fans

For Metal Gear: Ghost Babel to be getting a new release in this manner is quite a big deal. Over the past couple of decades, Ghost Babel has become one of the most inaccessible games in the Metal Gear series. This has resulted in loose copies of the game selling for an average of $150 due to its scarcity. By porting it in this manner, Konami has ensured that Metal Gear fans will be able to access Ghost Babel more easily than ever in the years to come.

If you’re looking to check out Ghost Babel for yourself by way of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, the game will launch this year on August 27th. When it does drop, it will be accessible across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

