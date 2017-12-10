GTA Online Previews Doomsday Heist with an Intense Trailer

A new event is coming to Grand Theft Auto Online with the start of The Doomsday Heist, an adventure that’ll take you far outside of the Los Santos streets.

Revealed recently by Rockstar Games, the trailer for The Doomsday Heist will make you want to get back into GTA Online if you’ve been taking a break. Jetpacks, tanks, underwater fights, and stealth missions are just parts of everything that The Doomsday Heist has in store when it launches across all platforms on Dec. 12.

A description posted alongside the trailer on Rockstar Games’ site shared more details about the first heist even that GTA Online has had in a while.

“A billionaire tech mogul, an idealistic intelligence agent, a socially awkward conspiracy theorist and a neurotic supercomputer have been forced into an unlikely alliance to save San Andreas from total annihilation. As apocalyptic threats mount from enemies unknown, you and your criminal crew are enlisted to un-tangle mysteries and eradicate threats spanning from the bustling streets of downtown Los Santos to the ocean floor and all the way to the inner depths of Mount Chiliad in an epic new online adventure.

Since the reveal, the Twitter account for Rockstar Games has been sharing post after post with new screenshots and details on the heist. From land to sea to sky, The Doomsday Heist will cover all areas of GTA Online, but you won’t have to complete all of these missions alone. One notable Tweet from the account confirmed that when the heist event launches, you’ll be able to complete the missions alongside friends with groups of up to four players at once.

Infiltrate, steal, escape.

Tactical stealth is key and make sure you’re equipped with silencers and melee weapons for silent kills. Play and complete Doomsday Heist missions with 2-4 players.#GTAOnline The Doomsday Heist coming December 12. pic.twitter.com/1u2RniJruR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 9, 2017

The Doomsday Heist launches on Dec. 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but look for more detailed information from Rockstar Games leading up to the heist’s release.