GTA Online’s PlayStation Players Get Final Bonus Before PS5 Release

For the past couple of months, Grand Theft Auto Online players who’ve been playing either on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 have been benefitting from a recurring bonus of GTA$1,000,000 each month. That was automatically given to players who were PlayStation Plus subscribers each month with the deal being that it’d be awarded every month until the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game released. With those versions now arriving this month, that means those on the PlayStation consoles have just one more prize to claim ahead of that release.

To do so, you may recall that you have to go about the process differently compared to how it worked when it was first rolled out. The money was previously deposited into GTA Online players’ accounts directly after a couple of days, but it was changed to make it so that players had to manually claim the bonus instead. That’s still something that requires very little effort on your part and is more of a “remember this” thing than anything else, so here’s your reminder to claim the final free GTA$ while you can if you’re on the PlayStation consoles and have PlayStation Plus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation Plus members can claim their final GTA$1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online from today through March 14 at 9:00pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/t3YGaLq3l8 GTA V and GTA Online come to PS5 on March 15. pic.twitter.com/bWSvybeW1B — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 2, 2022

It’s also important to note that this last bonus does not run throughout the remainder of the month like the past GTA$ awards have. Since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game are scheduled to release on March 15th, this incentive for PlayStation users is only live from now until March 14th, so those waiting to claim it at the last second towards the end of the month will find that they’ve missed out.

While this is the final bonus for PlayStation users prior to the launch of the new versions of the game, it won’t be the last one overall. Both GTA Online and GTA V are being brought into the new generation with these releases, but PlayStation 5 owners won’t have to pay for GTA Online, at least for a while.

“Plus, a new standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will debut at launch — available for free for the first three months to PlayStation 5 players — making it easier than ever before for new players to experience everything GTA Online has to offer,” Rockstar Games said previously about the release plans.

Be sure to claim that free GTA$ while you can if you’re on PlayStation consoles, and grab the free version of GTA Online as a standalone release while you can after it’s available.