GTA 5 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Release Date Revealed

The next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles now have a release date. Rockstar Games announced this week that those versions of the game will release on March 15th with the creator touting again the range of improvements both games will benefit from in both the online and offline modes. The release date follows a previous announcement from Rockstar that the games would get dedicated next-gen versions as well as a delay that pushed those releases back. Rockstar also confirmed in its post that the next Grand Theft Auto game is indeed in the works, though as players might’ve expected, precious little details were shared at the time.

Though Rockstar typically drops its news about GTA and Red Dead on Tuesdays and Thursdays, it shared the news about GTA 5 and GTA Online this week on Friday with a blog post detailing the next-gen release plans. The post detailed various topics of interest to the community with the next-gen version confirmed for a March 15th release.

GTAV and GTA Online come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15, with new graphics modes, technical advancements, and much more.



“With the GTAV community stronger than ever, Grand Theft Auto v and Grand Theft Auto Online will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms this coming March 15, bringing the blockbuster open-world experience to players on the latest hardware,” Rockstar said. “We sincerely appreciate the entire community’s support over the years as the game now heads into an unprecedented third console generation.”

For those who’ve been keeping up with the release plans for these versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online, you’ll already know of some of the features the new version of the game will boast. For those who don’t, the post had a refresher on that, too.

“Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S features new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing, as well as offering the technical advancements of the latest console generation with faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and much more,” Rockstar said.

Those on the older consoles will be able to transfer story progress over at launch alongside everything they’ve done in GTA Online. For those already on the newer consoles who have everything set up there, there will be a standalone version of GTA Online released for both platforms which will be free for three months for PlayStation 5 players.