‘GTA Online’ Is Still Making Way More Money Than ‘Red Dead Online’

As of February, Red Dead Redemption 2 has shipped over 23 million copies, an incredible achievement for Rockstar Games. However, while the game has already made Rockstar’s investment back and then some, its tail — Red Dead Online — hasn’t quite hit the same highs yet, especially when compared to its predecessor: GTA Online.

According to a recent financial report from research firm SuperData, the revenue generated from Red Dead Online‘s micortransactions dropped 14 percent month-to-month, a decline SuperData notes is due to a decrease in the amount of monthly active users.

Meanwhiie, SuperData reports that GTA Online, years and years later, is still making about five times as much money as Red Dead Online as its users engage more in the microtransaction economy in place.

So, is GTA Online’s revenue just that strong or is Red Dead Online struggling that much? Well, the answer is somewhere in the middle. GTA Online has a massive player base, despite releasing so many years ago, which is simply the perks of selling roughly 100 million copies. Each month and each year, GTA V is one of the best-selling games on the market, and each month and each year GTA Online racks in considerable revenue thanks to a constant flood of new purchasers and its large, dedicated community that has created a second-life in the online game.

On the other side of the coin, Red Dead Online is currently struggling. While it’s technically still in beta, its fans have not treated it that way. Since it launched at the end of November, there’s been large droughts of no content drops, little communication from Rockstar Games, and a number of issues plaguing the experience. Recently, Rockstar Games released a big update that was pitched as a turning point moment for Red Dead Online, but unfortunately, it looks like it came up short, and has actually angered the game’s community even more.

Of course, there’s plenty of time to turn things around. As you may remember, it took GTA Online about a year before it really started to pick up momentum, maybe Red Dead Online will do the same.

