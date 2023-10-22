GTA + Owners Can Now Get Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars for Free

Some classic Grand Theft Auto games are now completely free for some fans. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most respected franchises not just in gaming, but all of entertainment. They're some of the greatest examples of what's possible in gaming thanks to Rockstar's ability to craft immersive, interactive open-worlds filled with rich stories, unrivaled gameplay, and much more. The series has evolved a lot since its inception as a 2D, top-down game to an open-world 3D shooter. As we approach GTA 6, we're possibly on the cusp of seeing one of the most technically advanced games of all-time. No one really knows what to expect from the new game yet, but we likely will find out more soon.

However, if you're a longtime fan of the series or someone who wants to revisit the older games, Rockstar is trying to make sure you can do so. We already had the remastered GTA trilogy which makes three of the most renowned GTA games of all time available on modern consoles including Nintendo Switch. Now, through the GTA+ subscription service, you can get two other classic GTA games. GTA+ is a subscription service for GTA Online players that gives them access to free content such as vehicles, bonuses, and more. It's a pretty good deal if you play GTA Online consistently and now, it's getting to be a pretty good deal for those that don't even play it. Earlier this fall, GTA+ members were given free access to the aforementioned GTA trilogy and now, you can claim Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars on iOS and Android. All you have to do is sign in to the Social Club account associated with your subscription and you'll get access. Those who don't have a subscription or own the game can also activate a one-time use 30 minute free trial of the games and purchase it afterwards.

These two games were spin-offs of the GTA series, with Liberty City Stories serving as a prequel to Grand Theft Auto 3. It was available on PS2 and PSP upon release, but would later come to PS4 and mobile. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars is a return to the top-down format for the series and was released for Nintendo DS in 2009 with a PSP release later that year. The game eventually came to mobile as well. Despite not utilizing the beloved third-person camera angle that fans had come to know and love by then, the game received universal acclaim.