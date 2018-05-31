GTA San Andreas Joining Xbox One Backward Compatible Lineup

This week’s Xbox One backward compatibility update was great with a pair of Saints Row games and the underrated arcade racing game Toybox Turbos. But next week is going to be a doozy as three highly anticipated Rockstar Games will be joining the line-up.

Starting June 7, players will be able to indulge in classic Xbox favorites Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Midnight Club: Los Angeles (both standard and Complete Edition) and Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis. Both physical and digital copies will work, and all three games are available to purchase through the Xbox Live Marketplace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s break down each of the games and see what significance they bring to the Xbox One picture. (Yes, even Table Tennis. You know you love it.)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

First up is a game that many GTA fans consider one of the best entries in the series, San Andreas. Available for $14.99 on the Xbox Live Marketplace, it’s a tour-de-force in open-world action.

Five years ago, Carl Johnson escaped from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas, a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs and corruption. Where film stars and millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, it’s the early 90’s. Carl’s got to go home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of corrupt cops frame him for homicide. CJ is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.

Midnight Club: Los Angeles (standard and Complete Edition)

Also available for just $14.99 on Xbox Live Marketplace is Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Edition. In this fun racing game you’ll race all around the city, taking challenges left and right as you attempt to become the king or queen of the streets.

THE BEST WAY TO SEE LOS ANGELES IS AT 245 MPH. Race at breakneck speeds through the streets of modern-day L.A. recreated in stunning detail. Drive the hottest real-world tuners, muscle and luxury cars, exotics and superbikes on the streets today. Customize your vehicle with the best aftermarket performance parts and custom kits. Street racing with no track, no load times, no rules: Welcome to the Midnight Club.

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

Finally, as hard as this may be to believe, Rockstar Games did actually make a sports game at one time and it was a glorious round of Ping Pong. Table Tennis is easily one of the most underrated multiplayer favorites from the Xbox 360 library and soon you’ll be able to challenge others on Xbox One. It’s on! You can buy it here for $14.99.

Rockstar Games presents Table Tennis is the debut next-generation title from the creators of the Grand Theft Auto and Midnight Club franchises. Developed by Rockstar San Diego, Table Tennis harnesses the incredible power of Xbox 360 through an advanced game engine designed specifically for next-gen console technology. Utilizing the full capabilities of the hardware, Table Tennis is visually stunning, the physics are fluid and natural, and, when coupled with the intuitive gameplay, the competition and ferocity found in a live table tennis match are authentically recreated.

Again, all three games will be available on the service starting June 7. Get your ping pong criminal buddies together now and race the streets!