Hades Fans Are Getting a Chance to Play Hades 2 Soon

Hades 2 was revealed back in 2022 during that year's The Game Awards. However, the team at Supergiant was largely quiet about the game after that until it announced that Hades 2 is coming to early access during "Q2 2024." We've hit that window, and now, Supergiant is starting to ramp things up by revealing an upcoming technical test on Steam. This test is an important step toward Hades 2 hitting its early access release, so once this ends, the game will be in players' hands relatively soon. The best part is that anyone can sign up for the test.

How To Sign Up for the Hades 2 Technical Test

If you want to sign up for the Hades 2 technical test, all you need to do is head to the game's Steam page, scroll down, and click the "Request Access" button under the "Join the Hades 2 Playtest" banner. Of course, clicking that button doesn't guarantee that you'll get into the test, but Supergiant will add players in waves during the event. If you don't get an e-mail in the first wave, you might get an invite later, so be sure to keep an eye on your inbox until the event ends. That said, the team is keeping the number of invites relatively small, so don't be surprised if you aren't invited.

Supergiant didn't specify exactly when the event will start, but it should be available very soon. It's important to note that the test will only include "the first major area of the game, and other early-game characters, systems, and content." Plus, save data won't transfer over, so don't assume you're getting a headstart on the early access version of Hades 2 outside of learning some of the early mechanics. Remember, this is how Supergiant is testing the game with outside parties to get Hades 2 in tip-top shape before opening the floodgates. If you just want to play Hades 2 early, it might be smarter to wait for the early access release.

What's New in Hades 2?

Hades 2 is the first sequel Supergiant Games has ever developed. Given the success of the first game, it's no surprise that they're going back to that well, but it will be fun to see what they do to improve the original game. This time out, players will take on the role of Melinoe, the Princess of the Underworld and Zagreus' sister, as she tries to take down the Titan of Time. Thankfully, you'll still have the power of the gods behind you, though this time you'll be using witchcraft and dark sorcery.

Otherwise, details are relatively sparse. We know Melinoe will use more stealth-based abilities, but Supergiant is keeping most of the upcoming game close to its chest. That will all change soon when Hades 2 launches into early access on PC. Like the original game, it'll also come to consoles at a later date.