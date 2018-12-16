Halo: Infinite Won’t Have Battle Royale Mode

Battle Royale seems to be everywhere. Though not the first to utilize this genre of choice, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds pitched the ball and Epic Games’ Fortnite knocked it out of the park. Because of that, more and more companies are throwing their own names into the Battle Royale hat. Where some have done quite well for themselves, others have crashed and burned. But more and more games are on the horizon, most notably Battlefield V and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, that will come bearing this PvP experience – just don’t expect the upcoming Halo to be one of them.

Thanks to a recent Resetera post, 343 Industries’ Jeff Easterling confirmed that they will not be “chasing trends” by slapping a Battle Royale mode on at launch. This is good news for those excited about Halo: Infinite but are also exhausted by the rising popularity of this particular last man standing gaming experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch his commentary in the video above, though the Battle Royale talk doesn’t begin until the 55:56 mark during their Mixer social stream. As far as the reaction to this news, it seems a bit divided. Where many of the commenters mentioned that they were sick and tired of seeing Battle Royale flaunted at every corner, others mentioned that they thought this would be the perfect title to reflect this trend.

Resetera user ‘TheFireman’ said, “That’s a shame, Halo seemed like the perfect franchise for a Battle Royale mode. It’s got great vehicle controls and is well known for having an excessive amount of different modes. It’s got really cool worlds that’d lend themselves well to cool big maps. And it’s got a large variety of weapons, including fun melee weapons.”

In case you missed the big E3 reveal, learn more about the upcoming game below:

“The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise. Developed by 343 Industries and created with our new Slipspace Engine, Halo Infinite was revealed at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing with a thrilling engine demo that provides a glimpse into the future of the Halo franchise, leading it into new and unexpected directions.”