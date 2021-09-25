Halo Infinite Developer Responds to Big Gameplay Concern

A new Halo Infinite Flight Test has given Halo fans another opportunity to go hands-on with the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC game, and in the process, players “discovered” a big and contentious gameplay concern. Discovered is put in quotes because it turns out the issue players were concerned with is a false alarm, or at least that’s what a developer on the game claims.

Taking to Twitter, Quinn DelHoyo, the lead sandbox designer on the game, relayed word that the viral video showing the aim assist on mouse and keyboard is misleading. If you haven’t seen the video, it shows an AFK (away from keyboard) player and their reticle following players running by with no inputs. Of course, aim assist on controller is a very controversial topic in the gaming community. So, it’s no surprise that players were enraged when they saw what was a very generous aim assist on mouse and keyboard. That said, according to the aforementioned developer, the aim assist is instantly disabled when the player touches the mouse. In other words, it has no effect on gameplay, or at least the effect is so negligible that it can’t even be measured.

“In this example, as soon as a player touches their mouse, aim assist is instantly disabled,” said DelHoyo. “Once mouse movement stops, it takes half a second to enable again. This does not come into effect during gameplay.”

For now, DelHoyo’s tweet has placated many Halo fans that were worried and upset with the video. That said, it’s only a matter of time before heated debate sparks up about aim assist on controller.

