Halo Infinite Player Discovers Hidden Ability in Beta

A Halo Infinite player has discovered a hidden ability in the current build of the game that may or may not be the product of a glitch. Halo fans are once again getting their hands on Halo Infinite with the new flight test, which is more or less a watered-down beta. To this end, one player has discovered what seems to be a hidden ability in the game that is equal parts lethal and hilarious.

Taking to Reddit, the Halo fan in question revealed that if you swap weapons while doing a melee attack you cancel the animation. If you do this fast enough, you become equal parts flash and Mortal Kombat character, and can absolutely wreck your target with melee attacks.

Now, this is likely an oversight, which means it will probably get patched before release, but right now, it’s in the game and we are filing it as a hidden ability that’s easy to replicate and hilarious to use. Below, you can check it out for yourself, courtesy of Reddit user CraftZ49:

At the moment of publishing, 343 Industries hasn’t addressed this viral video and the discovery it shares. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, enjoy the ability while you still can.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide on December 8 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.

