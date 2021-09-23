Halo Infinite 300-Player Battle Royale Mode Possibly Leaked

343 Industries is working on a 300-player battle royale mode for Halo Infinite, according to popular YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect. During a recent YouTube stream, Dr Disrespect revealed that he’s heard that the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC game is indeed getting a battle royale mode, despite 343 Industries insisting in the past it had no interest in adding the mode to the sci-fi shooter. That said, apparently not only has this changed, but 343 Industries is apparently going big with a 300 player count, which would make it one of the biggest battle royale modes/games to date.

“I’m hoping to jump right into a battle royale mode game too, man,” said Dr Disrespect. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. From what I’ve heard it’s going to be 300 players, set loop, power weapons on the map, and maps designed around these power weapons and locations and points of interest. This is all inside information I’ve been receiving. And it’s going to feel really good, supposedly. Super optimized. If this first technical alpha test is any indication, they are going to knock it out of the park.”

As noted at the top, 343 Industries has said in the past that there will be no battle royale mode for Halo Infinite. That said, this was a couple of years ago, which means it’s no longer worth taking as gospel as it’s possible the plans have changed. Further, this summer dataminers discovered files pointing towards the existence of a battle royale mode, including voice lines featuring the game’s iconic announcer announcing “battle royale.”

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here from Dr Disrespect completely unofficial, but some fans of the streamer are convinced he’s trolling, which he does do on occasion.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation develops and add any comment from 343 Industries or Xbox. And of course, if Dr Disrespect says anything more about the mode, or confirms he was trolling at the expense of Halo fans, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, Halo Infinite News.