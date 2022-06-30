Halo Infinite Gets First Co-Op Details and Test Flight

Halo Infinite is a pretty rock-solid game at its core thanks to tremendous gameplay, a good story, and a fun new world to play in, but it is also missing some franchise fundamentals. The game was criticized pretty hard for missing key features like co-op campaign and Forge mode, two staples of the beloved Xbox series. This all came even after the game was delayed over an entire year from its original release date, making it sting a bit more. Now, over six months after the release of Halo Infinite, many are wondering when they'll be able to play co-op with their friends and thankfully, the answer is soon.

In a new blog post, 343 announced that a test flight for Halo Infinite's co-op mode will run during the week of July 15th for those who are part of the Halo Insider Program and have a copy of the Halo Infinite campaign. This build will not carry over to the full game, but 343 did detail how the co-op will work when it releases. Players will be able to experience four-player co-op, all playing as the Chief, on Halo Infinite's expansive map while retaining all progress to take back to their own single player campaigns. This will allow players to make progress while playing with their friends regardless of who is hosting the lobby. Given Halo Infinite is open-world, 343 Industries has to make sure players stick somewhat close together. Players can separate up to 1000 feet before the game essentially kills them and puts them closer together. At 800 feet, they'll get a warning, so you have plenty of time to return to each other. 343 noted that this allows players to operate in a large area and complete different objectives without breaking off too much.

Finally, 343 confirmed this update will also add new achievements and mission replays, so you have a lot of freedom to play through Halo Infinite however you want. Although we're still waiting to hear more about Forge mode, this is an exciting addition for Halo fans and one that will likely create a ton of replay value for Halo Infinite. The full Halo Infinite co-op experience is expected to release in August.

Halo Infinite is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Are you excited to play co-op in Halo Infinite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.