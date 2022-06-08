Halo Infinite Teases Campaign Co-op Flight Plans

✖

Developer 343 Industries is planning to release Halo Infinite's campaign co-op later this year, but some lucky Halo Insiders will have the chance to test out a flight for it next month. Those interested in participating in the flight must be registered as Halo Insiders to become eligible. Halo fans should also make sure that their profiles are up-to-date with the correct information, including their hardware. At this time, it's unclear how many users will be selected for the flight, but it seems like there will be a strong demand to try out the feature!

A Tweet detailing the upcoming flight can be found embedded below. Readers interested in registering as a Halo Insider can do so right here.

With #HaloInfinite campaign network co-op arriving later this year, we're planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July. Register and make sure your Halo Insider profile is up to date for a chance to participate!



✈: https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc pic.twitter.com/fKIn44umRU — Halo (@Halo) June 7, 2022

While many fans are excited by the prospect of campaign co-op's debut in Halo Infinite, several others remain frustrated that the feature is still not available. Campaign co-op has been a major part of the Halo franchise since the very beginning, so some fans find it inexcusable that it has taken this long to arrive. Clearly the feature is something fans would have preferred to have seen at launch!

While Halo Infinite received strong critical praise immediately following its release, perception of the game has changed quite a bit over the last few months. A lot of fans have been unhappy with the lack of content released for the game, and have made their frustrations well known on social media. Halo is an incredibly important franchise for Microsoft, and 343 Industries has been hard at work on new content, but it's not coming nearly as quick as fans would prefer. Hopefully campaign co-op will be released shortly after the flight comes to an end, and Halo Infinite will see a steadier stream of new content released.

