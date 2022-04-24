Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Finally Gets Release Window

✖

It has been a long time coming, but we finally know when campaign co-op mode will be coming to Halo Infinite. 343 Industries made some longtime Halo fans quite upset last year when it announced that campaign co-op wouldn't be shipping with the latest installment in the franchise. The studio went on to make fans even more annoyed when it ended up delaying the feature's addition even further out in early March. Fortunately, despite this very long process, we now have a month to circle on the calendar for this mode's arrival.

Divulged as part of a new roadmap for Halo Infinite, 343 Industries finally announced that campaign co-op will be coming to the shooter at some point in August 2022. A specified date within this window wasn't given, but it was said that the feature is more likely to arrive in the latter portion of the month. So while we have yet to receive an actual launch date just yet, we should learn more throughout the summer.

In addition to campaign co-op coming to Halo Infinite, one other long-delayed feature that fans have been waiting for is Forge mode. Although Forge proper won't be coming to the game until Season 3, 343 Industries did also announce that an open beta for the feature will drop at some point in September 2022. Again, this is something that won't be fully arriving in-game until later on, but at least we're starting to get some broad release windows to keep in mind moving forward.

If you want to play Halo Infinite for yourself, you can currently check it out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Additionally, Season 2 of Infinite multiplayer is set to kick off early next month on May 3rd and will last until this fall on November 7th.

Are you happy to see that campaign co-op finally has a release window for Halo Infinite? Or have you lost interest in this game as a whole? Let me know your own reaction to this news either down in the comments or you can reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.