Halo Infinite Players Can Pick Up Some Free Armor Coating to Celebrate Outcasts' Release

Recently, author Troy Denning released his long-awaited Halo: Outcasts novel. The book was originally slated to come out in late 2022 but was pushed back twice due to Denning's health complications and supply chain issues. It takes place between Halo 5 and Halo Infinite and was actually first mentioned in an Infinite Easter egg. Now that the novel is out, Halo Infinite is celebrating its release with a brand-new armor coating that's been inspired by the Swords of Sanghelios' Arbiter's Guard. The best of the update though, is that players can pick up the armor coating for free in Halo Infinite until August 22.

The novel itself follows Thel 'Vadam and Olympia Vale in their attempt to find a lost artifact that could stop Cortana. It also features characters that fans of the Halo novels will remember from Halo: Hunters in the Dark, Silent Storm, and Oblivion. Of course, even if you aren't someone who reads all of the books, it's still a cool-looking armor coating that you simply have to log into the game to get. That kind of deal is hard to pass up.

In celebration of the release of HALO: OUTCASTS on August 8, which sees the return of Arbiter Thel 'Vadam, all players can acquire the Swords of Sanghelios-themed Arbiter's Guard armor coating for FREE 💥



Head to the Shop and claim your bundle from August 8 to August 22! pic.twitter.com/tLP5TJBrlJ — Halo (@Halo) August 3, 2023

As for what's in store for Halo Infinite fans outside of this new coating, the August update just went live last week. It includes a new map called Dredge that was inspired by Countdown from Halo: Reach. The map also has a 24/7 playlist, meaning players can hop in and learn the ins and outs of the map at their leisure. Alongside the new map are all kinds of updates and improvements, including some important stability fixes across all platforms. The team at 343 is also asking players to start submitting Forge maps themed around seasons as it looks to introduce new playlists using those maps.

Halo Infinite's post-launch support has been a bit up and down in fan's eyes since the game launched in 2021. Hopefully, 343 can continue the momentum they've been building with these last few updates and keep the game fresh for fans as it tries to turn things around.