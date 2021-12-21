Halo Infinite Glitch Unlocks Campaign Co-op

Last month, 343 Industries revealed that Halo Infinite‘s campaign co-op would be delayed until sometime in 2022. The Xbox developer hasn’t revealed a more concrete release window just yet, but at least one player has discovered a way to enjoy the campaign with a friend! Apparently, a new glitch in the game allows two players to jump into the campaign with one another ahead of the official release. Images of the glitch were shared to the game’s subreddit, but apparently those that discovered it “did it by accident and are currently looking into how to replicate it.”

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

In the Reddit thread, there are some guesses about how to replicate the glitch, however, readers are advised not to try the method for themselves. There seems to be disagreement on whether it actually works, and one poster even claims that their save file was deleted when trying. It’s also worth noting that, even if players do manage to get it to work, it will clearly be unfinished and a bit messy. 343 Industries delayed the mode specifically because it felt that campaign co-op was unready. Glitches can often be fun to uncover, but this one might not be worth it.

For now, Halo fans will just have to keep waiting patiently! Halo Infinite did not ship with some of the features fans have come to expect from the series, but the campaign and multiplayer have received strong acclaim from fans and critics alike. It’s a testament to the game’s quality that perception has been so strong, despite the fact that features like campaign co-op weren’t available at launch. Hopefully, when the feature does make its official debut, it will end up proving worth the wait.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

