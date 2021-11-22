Shroud Gripes Over “Dumb Feature” in Halo Infinite

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek hasn’t been shy sharing his opinion on Halo Infinite. A few days ago, the streamer revealed that he wasn’t a fan of the game’s multiplayer, calling it “about what I expected.” It seems that wasn’t enough to keep Shroud away from the game, as he has spent a bit more time with the Xbox FPS. During a recent stream, however, Shroud was dismayed by how the game handles headshots, which he realized just before being taken out by an opponent. That decision on the part of 343 Industries didn’t sit well with the streamer.

“Do headshots still not do anything in this game? They still don’t? Nice. Kind of a dumb feature, really. It’s crazy, man. They still don’t do anything. I guess they do if you have like a sniper thingy. But like this, this thing? Probably does nothing. Yeah, they do for the last f**king shot when your shield’s down,” Shroud griped during the stream.

“It’s 2021 man, nobody wants that. Every shot should matter, not just the last one.”

Of course, Shroud isn’t the only one unhappy with Halo Infinite‘s adherence to the classic Halo formula. Fellow streamer Nicholas “Nickmercs” Kolcheff went on a similar rant a few days ago. In a video shared to TikTok, Nickmercs called Halo Infinite the “same old s**t.” The streamer did share that he is having fun with the title, despite its familiarity.

While Shroud and Nickmercs seem to have made up their minds about the game, a lot of other players are having fun with Halo Infinite at the moment! Xbox surprised gamers with the free-to-play multiplayer release nearly a week ago, and it seems to be a very successful launch, so far. The game’s single-player campaign isn’t set to release until December 8th, but until then, Halo fans have plenty to keep themselves busy. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

