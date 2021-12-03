Halo Infinite Multiplayer to Receive New Game Modes Very Soon

Halo Infinite is preparing to add a number of new game modes to the current multiplayer offering that fans have been experiencing since its release a few weeks ago. 343 Industries revealed today that it plans to add these new game modes to Halo Infinite at some point in the near future, with the hope that they will be implemented before the end of 2022. However, this process could take longer depending on the circumstances.

343 Industries community manager John Junyszek took to social media today to inform fans of what the studio is currently looking to do with Halo Infinite. Junyszek explained that one of the big focuses at this point in time is to add Fiesta, SWAT, and Free-For-All game modes/playlists to Halo Infinite sooner rather than later. “We’ve been reading your feedback, and we’re working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak,” Junyszek explained. “They won’t land by December 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of year.”

Looking further down the road, Junyszek said that 343 is going to use Events in Halo Infinite as a way of testing out future playlists that might come to the game. For instance, the most recent event in the game added a Fiesta playlist that players were able to try out over the course of a week. After 343 gathered data and saw how that game mode worked out, it has clearly decided to add it to Halo Infinite in perpetuity soon enough.

Lastly, Junyszek said that 343 is also working on adding a playlist to Halo Infinite that would feature nothing but Slayer game types. However, this is one mode that won’t be arriving until 2022 at the earliest. “A Social Slayer playlist (with multiple variations) is also in the works (we see this request the most), but we won’t be able to get that one ready until after the holidays,” Junyszek said on the matter. “We hope you can understand and enjoy the ones that make it in before the team takes a well-deserved break!”

How do you feel about the advent of these new game types in Halo Infinite? And what are your thoughts on the game’s multiplayer overall at this point in time? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.