Halo Infinite Reportedly Releasing Holiday 2020

Last year at E3 2018, Microsoft revealed Halo Infinite, the next installment in its popular and long-running sci-fi shooter series. And according to a new rumor from an alleged industry insider, for this year’s E3, Microsoft is planning a much bigger presence for the game. More specifically, the rumor claims Halo Infinite will get a massive info dump, a new trailer, and Microsoft will reveal the game is targeting a Holiday 2020 release. Lastly, it will apparently be a cross-gen release between Xbox One and the next Xbox (and PC).

As you may know, the idea that Halo Infinite will be at E3 is a given, which means a new trailer at the very least. So, that checks out. A Holiday 2020 release also seems plausible given the reports that the game will be a cross-gen release. Further, knowing how long it’s been in development, late 2020 seems more than possible. The one interesting tidbit here though is word of an info dump. Wouldn’t that be reserved for E3 2020? If there’s going to be two more E3’s from now, why would you provide the info dump in the first? I suppose it’s possible we’ll get an info dump this E3, and then next E3 get a media dump that features an extended gameplay demo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While we know Halo Infinite will be at E3 2019 in some capacity, Microsoft hasn’t suggested what we will see from the ambitious shooter. This rumor is full of plausible information, but that could simply mean it’s an educated guess.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, PC, and possibly the next-gen Xbox. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Halo. What do you expect to see from Halo Infinite this E3? When do you think it will release?