Halo Infinite Reportedly Has "Big Team Battle 2.0" Instead of Battle Royale Mode

✖

When Halo Infinite releases later this year via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC it will reportedly do so without any battle royale mode. Contrary to rumors and leaks, 343 Industries isn't working on a battle royale mode for Halo Infinite, or at least that's what Xbox insider Klobrille, recently claimed. According to the insider, 343 Industries is rather working on "Big Team Battle 2.0" in the place of a battle royale mode.

Speaking on Twitter, Klobrille cites that they have limited knowledge on the topic, but they do know there won't be a battle royale mode, which is something 343 Industries has claimed every time a new battle royale mode rumor surfaces.

However, it sounds like the battle royale mode rumors are born out of the development of a mode Klobrille refers to as "Big Team Battle 2.0," which is more suited for Halo than a battle royale mode. Adding to this, the insider notes the mode will feature "massively enhanced vehicular combat, squad spawning, incoming Pelican drops, and many more surprises."

Elsewhere on Twitter, Klobrille claims Forge will also be back in a massive way in Halo Infinite, which they theorize could be used by players to create a battle royale mode.

Battle royale is still a big market in the industry and has been for a couple of years at this point. However, multiplayer games don't need a battle royale mode to be successful. That said, there does seem to be considerable demand for a Halo battle royale experience.

While it's possible Halo Infinite won't be chasing the trends, it does look poised to look back towards what made past games so great and popular. Not only does Halo Infinite emit serious Halo: Combat Evolved vibes, but it may be bringing back a fan-favorite character. Yet, while 343 Industries is ignoring some industry trends in favor of tapping into the series' past, it's not ignoring all of the current trends. For example, not only will the game have microtransactions, but it will boast the series' first open-world, mimicking many modern games that have been dumping linearity for open-ended gameplay en masse.

Halo Infinite is in development for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S and currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. For more coverage on the upcoming sci-fi first-person shooter, click here.